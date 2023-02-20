Universal eye care is not just aspirational, it is an achievable goal

Universal eye care is not just aspirational; it is achievable by implementing the plan, focusing on several key actions. First, ensuring access to essential eye care interventions close to where people live, within primary health care services, with meaningful engagement of communities. Second, investing in human resources for health to expand service capacity and coverage of essential eye care interventions. Third, harnessing technologies and innovations such as telemedicine, mobile health, Artificial Intelligence, and distance learning to rapidly expand service coverage, including follow-ups and referrals. Fourth, leveraging partnerships across programme areas — such as for NCDs, neglected tropical diseases, childcare, elderly care, education, disability and rehabilitation — to provide eye health and care services. And fifth, monitoring progress and using data and evidence to inform policies and programmes, service delivery and implementation, ensuring access for all to quality preventive, promotive and curative eye care services, free at the point of delivery, prioritising those furthest behind. In the region’s quest to achieve integrated people-centred eye care for all, WHO will continue to provide member-States with full technical and operational support. Together, we must achieve rapid, equitable and sustained progress towards universal eye health coverage for everyone everywhere in our region.

To sustain and accelerate progress, WHO’s new regional action plan on integrated people-centred eye care — launched in September 2022 — aims to facilitate access to quality, effective, safe, affordable, timely and equitable eye care services, leaving no one behind. For this, the action plan aims to enable all countries to attain a 40% increase in effective coverage of refractive errors and a 30% increase in effective coverage of cataract surgery. Furthermore, it aims to ensure that at least 80% of people with diabetes are screened regularly for retinopathy and that 80% of those identified with sight-threatening retinopathy are treated. Additionally, the plan aims to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem by 2025.

Lessons learned over the past three decades provide hope. Between 1990 and 2020, the age-standardised prevalence of global blindness fell by 28.5%. In most countries of the region, trachoma — a common infectious cause of blindness — is now controlled. In 2018, Nepal became the first country in the region to be certified for having eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, followed by Myanmar in 2020. The region is committed to ending trachoma as a public health problem by 2025.

Across the region, demographic and epidemiological trends are expected to exacerbate this burden, primarily due to ageing populations and increased non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially diabetes. In 2019, the region was home to 87.6 million people with diabetes. Of them, 30.6 million had diabetic retinopathy — a disease of the retina and its blood vessels — and 9.6 million had sight-threatening retinopathy. By 2030, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is anticipated to increase from 11.3% to 12.2%.

Eye conditions affect people of all ages, and most will experience at least one eye condition during their lifetime. Without prompt diagnosis and treatment, even a minor impairment can affect a person’s quality of life, potentially impacting educational attainment, impeding workforce participation, and increasing symptoms of mental health conditions. Today, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment globally. At least one billion cases of vision impairment could have been prevented or addressed. Nearly 30% of the world’s blind and vision-impaired live in the World Health Organization (WHO)’s South-East Asia region, which comprises over a quarter of humanity.

Globally, the economic cost of blindness and moderate to severe vision impairment, in 2020 was estimated to be $411 billion, the majority borne by low- and lower middle-income countries.

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO Southeast AsiaThe views expressed are personal