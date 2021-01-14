IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Weaning away foreign investment from China
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
opinion

Weaning away foreign investment from China

Capitalising on emergent geopolitical trends entails working with like-minded partners focusing on sectors with national security implications
READ FULL STORY
By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Over the past few years, there has been much discussion about India attracting firms that might be seeking to exit China. Initially, these conversations were driven by changes in the Chinese economy, such as rising labour costs, shifting focus towards new technologies and declining productivity. There was a sense that these changes, coupled with improving infrastructure and ease of doing business in India, would make India an attractive option.

Sino-United States (US) trade friction then came as a shot in the arm. The imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Chinese imports began to disrupt global supply chains, with firms considering hedging their risk by investing in alternatives.

The situation had presented India with an opportunity. However, there were a few gains. The economic argument for firms to relocate to India remained weak, despite the size of the market. This was the case when they could relocate to any of the East Asian economies of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia or Singapore, which generally ranked better than India on metrics such as export basket similarity, wages, investment climate and institutional strengths.

In a larger sense, however, what it underscored was that the philosophical threads in the fabric of economic globalisation were fraying. Conventional notions of comparative advantage and free trade binding states in a virtuous cycle of prosperity and peaceful coexistence were being severely strained. Three factors amplified this dynamic, i.e, China’s economic rise coupled with an authoritarian turn in its politics, the populist backlash in the West and intensified geopolitical competition over emerging technologies.

The pandemic accelerated these currents. Shutdowns prompted demands for supply chain resilience and redundancies. A wider array of sectors is now being viewed from a national security prism. China’s pandemic diplomacy added to anxieties about the vulnerabilities of dependence on any single market, along with the need to secure one’s own innovations. Essentially, politics has become more important in economic decision-making, with trust and not just efficiency being critical to the choices of states and firms.

Consequently, we have seen Japan offering financial incentives to companies to exit China. In the West, there has been talk about trust bubbles and democracies aligning on new technologies. In India, there have been efforts to incentivise firms by easing access to land, changing labour laws and offering financial benefits.

Yet, none of this has meant a mass exodus of foreign firms from China. It’s early days, but Japan’s subsidy programme has had mixed results. Surveys of American, European and British firms over the past year have revealed that an overwhelming number of them are unlikely to relocate. For instance, AmCham Shanghai’s September 2020 survey found that 78.6% of companies in China don’t plan to change their investment allocations. A European Chamber of Commerce in China’s survey in February reported that only 11% of firms were “considering shifting their current or planned investments to other markets.” It also said that most European firms were in China for China. Finally, a survey of British firms toward the end of the year said that only 3% were considering leaving China. This tells us that the allure of the Chinese market, its linkages to regional and global supply chains, supportive policy architecture and access to quality infrastructure among other factors remain key drivers for Western firms. Politics is important, but economics still matters. This is why many firms appear to be considering a China+1 strategy.

From an Indian perspective, there is a need to devise short- and long-term approaches in order to attract investments. The latter, of course, needs to focus on efficiency and improved governance, addressing issues such as policy predictability and stability, better infrastructure, factor market reforms and human capital development. Efforts in this direction are critical, but unlikely to bear fruit in the near term.

Capitalising on emergent geopolitical trends requires a geostrategic approach. This entails working with like-minded partners focusing on sectors with national security implications. Increasingly, countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies. This could facilitate partnerships in fields such as telecommunications, artificial intelligence, health care, pharmaceutical APIs, rare earths etc. Such collaborations could aid innovation and the development of these sectors in India. This will require some trade-offs in terms of arriving at common rules and standards and deeper interdependence, but the upside is tremendous. Yet, the focus need not be limited only to national security priorities.

The government must make the case for foreign investment across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, auto, small gems and gem design, and biotechnology, in which India enjoys comparative advantages. These are areas in which the economic logic aligns with the political imperative, and where adopting targeted measures to incentivise investors could ensure the development of clusters of strength. This entails the State picking winners, but the upside is that success in these efforts can have a demonstration effect, which can catalyse further investment in other sectors.

Manoj Kewalramani is fellow, China Studies, Takshashila Institution

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
opinion

Farm laws: What India can learn from Kenya’s agri experiment

By Swati Dhingra
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Recent research at the London School of Economics examines a decade of high-quality farmer-buyer data from Kenya during a period when it introduced radical farm laws to encourage agri-businesses to determine impacts on small farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The anti-corporate texture of farm protests

By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 PM IST
It is symbolic of a wider discontent against emerging market monopolies and fears of this being replicated in the agricultural sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
opinion

Weaning away foreign investment from China

By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Capitalising on emergent geopolitical trends entails working with like-minded partners focusing on sectors with national security implications
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister KP Oli’s unconstitutional move to dissolve Parliament (the new Nepali Constitution does not give the PM the right to do so) has led to a de facto split in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP). (Getty Images)
Prime Minister KP Oli’s unconstitutional move to dissolve Parliament (the new Nepali Constitution does not give the PM the right to do so) has led to a de facto split in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP). (Getty Images)
opinion

Delhi’s balancing act with Nepal | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is in Delhi for a bilateral meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ruling puts the provisions of SMA on a par with personal laws which require no notice period (PTI)
The ruling puts the provisions of SMA on a par with personal laws which require no notice period (PTI)
opinion

Upholding the right to liberty and privacy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:05 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has upheld the fundamental right to liberty and privacy with its ruling that a 30-day notice is not mandatory for those seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite all efforts, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D as a fraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined from 0.8% in 2010 to 0.6% in 2018. It has been hovering around this level for more than two decades. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Despite all efforts, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D as a fraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined from 0.8% in 2010 to 0.6% in 2018. It has been hovering around this level for more than two decades. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

To truly become self-reliant, invest in research and development

By Rahul Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:30 PM IST
India has always been found lacking in terms of academia-industry linkages. This is a bedrock in developed economies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British Raj responded as it did in Champaran 104 years ago. Swaraj must do likewise and enter its 75th year with the glow of the health and happiness of farmers on its forehead. This is its “indigo moment”. (Sameer Sehgal/HTPhoto)
The British Raj responded as it did in Champaran 104 years ago. Swaraj must do likewise and enter its 75th year with the glow of the health and happiness of farmers on its forehead. This is its “indigo moment”. (Sameer Sehgal/HTPhoto)
opinion

Champaran to Singhu: A tale of two satyagrahas

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:47 PM IST
To assuage the protesting farmers, the Centre must suspend the Acts indefinitely, refer demands to the Inter-State Council; and call a Parliament session
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Facebook gains the data on a billion Indians, it will be able to hold the Indian government hostage too. It didn’t dare to pull this stunt in Europe because of the General Data Protection Regulations (AP)
When Facebook gains the data on a billion Indians, it will be able to hold the Indian government hostage too. It didn’t dare to pull this stunt in Europe because of the General Data Protection Regulations (AP)
opinion

At the mercy of big tech billionaires

By Vivek Wadhwa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST
India needs stringent data protection laws. It also needs to encourage its tech industry to develop competitive social media products
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data as a beneficial good is also covered in the Economic Survey 2019, which proposed that data gathered by governments on issues of social interest ought to be democratised in the interest of social welfare, or made a public good (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
Data as a beneficial good is also covered in the Economic Survey 2019, which proposed that data gathered by governments on issues of social interest ought to be democratised in the interest of social welfare, or made a public good (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
opinion

Data can be an asset for governance, growth and public welfare

By Amitabh Kant and Desh Gaurav Sekhri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Data is a critical component for measurable and actionable governance and policy perspectives, as well as for triggering innovation and growth
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say preventing bird flu is not possible as little research has been done on the virus-carrying capability of migratory birds in CAF (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Experts say preventing bird flu is not possible as little research has been done on the virus-carrying capability of migratory birds in CAF (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
opinion

Handling the avian flu crisis | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 PM IST
2021 has started with an unprecedented bird flu epidemic in India, causing the death of thousands of wild and poultry birds in 10 states and bleeding the fast-growing poultry industry for a second time over the past year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam, Jan 11 (ANI): BJP national president J.P. Nadda addresses the BJP supporters during a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar on Monday. (ANI)
Assam, Jan 11 (ANI): BJP national president J.P. Nadda addresses the BJP supporters during a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar on Monday. (ANI)
opinion

The BJP’s political pitch in Assam | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Even as it starts out as the favourite, the BJP must be careful in how it navigates the historical tensions on identity in the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every year, floods and droughts affect 97.5 million and 140 million people, respectively (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Every year, floods and droughts affect 97.5 million and 140 million people, respectively (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
opinion

Commit to a decade of climate resilience

By Arunabha Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
India’s vulnerability to climate risks, growing experience with handling disasters, and new initiatives to strengthen infrastructure position it at the forefront for an adaptation action agenda
READ FULL STORY
Close
State-provided salaries for housewives can work alongside investment in public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and improved access to education, decent jobs and workplace protection (Shutterstock)
State-provided salaries for housewives can work alongside investment in public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and improved access to education, decent jobs and workplace protection (Shutterstock)
opinion

Opening the black box of marriage

By Prabha Kotiswaran
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
There has been a debate recently over salaries for housewives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

In India’s lower judiciary, the absence of in-group bias

By Sam Asher, Paul Novosad and Aditi Bhowmick
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST
There is evidence from around the world that judges discriminate in favour of litigants who share their identity. In contrast, we find no evidence of in-group bias by gender or religion in India’s lower judiciary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer holds a placard during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, Singhu border, Delhi, January 10, 2020 (ANI)
A farmer holds a placard during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, Singhu border, Delhi, January 10, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

Listen to the voice of protesting farmers

By Kapil Sibal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Farmers have low incomes, high debts, and go through great insecurity. The State must continue to support agriculture
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP