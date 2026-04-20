West Asia’s security is now India’s problem too

At a moment when tensions in the Gulf are once again rising — marked by instability in the Strait of Hormuz and the stalling of US–Iran diplomacy — much of the analysis remains narrowly focused on familiar powers and traditional alliances. This framing misses a critical shift. India, long viewed as an external economic partner, is now becoming a consequential security stakeholder in West Asia. Not through military projection, but through something potentially more durable: Deep economic exposure, strategic interdependence and a growing capacity to shape the conditions for stability.

The Gulf’s security cannot be separated from that of the Indian Ocean. (AFP)

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More than 60% of India’s crude oil imports originate from West Asia. The uninterrupted flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz is, therefore, not simply a strategic priority but an economic lifeline. Recent threats to shipping lanes and heightened maritime risk have exposed the vulnerability of this dependence. For both Gulf States and India, escalation is no longer merely undesirable; it is economically untenable.

The collapse of diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran adds a further layer of uncertainty. Rather than resolution, the region now faces a prolonged phase of managed confrontation — one in which miscalculation becomes more likely and localised incidents risk triggering wider disruption. For India, this environment reinforces the need for deeper engagement, not as a distant stakeholder but as a directly affected actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet India’s relevance extends beyond energy security. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, it brings expanding capabilities in technology, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity — domains increasingly central to modern conceptions of security. In an era of hybrid threats, where cyber vulnerabilities can be as destabilising as conventional attacks, India offers expertise that complements Gulf priorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet India’s relevance extends beyond energy security. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, it brings expanding capabilities in technology, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity — domains increasingly central to modern conceptions of security. In an era of hybrid threats, where cyber vulnerabilities can be as destabilising as conventional attacks, India offers expertise that complements Gulf priorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nowhere is this evolving role more evident than in its relationship with the United Arab Emirates. What was once primarily commercial has matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, intelligence-sharing and maritime security. Joint military exercises, enhanced naval coordination and closer counterterrorism alignment have become defining features of this relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nowhere is this evolving role more evident than in its relationship with the United Arab Emirates. What was once primarily commercial has matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, intelligence-sharing and maritime security. Joint military exercises, enhanced naval coordination and closer counterterrorism alignment have become defining features of this relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This shift reflects a broader recognition: The security of the Gulf cannot be separated from that of the Indian Ocean. The sea lanes connecting them are not merely conduits of trade; they are arteries of global economic stability. Cooperation between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi is, therefore, less a bilateral arrangement than part of an emerging security architecture linking regional and extra-regional actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This shift reflects a broader recognition: The security of the Gulf cannot be separated from that of the Indian Ocean. The sea lanes connecting them are not merely conduits of trade; they are arteries of global economic stability. Cooperation between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi is, therefore, less a bilateral arrangement than part of an emerging security architecture linking regional and extra-regional actors. {{/usCountry}}

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The foundations of this partnership, however, are not new. Long before oil transformed the Gulf, its ports were integrated into Indian Ocean trade networks. Merchants from Dubai and Abu Dhabi maintained enduring ties with Indian ports such as Bombay and Calicut, exchanging goods that ranged from textiles to spices. These exchanges fostered not only commerce but durable social and cultural connections.

That legacy remains visible today. More than 3.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE, forming one of the largest expatriate communities globally. Within this population are thousands of entrepreneurs and traders who contribute significantly to economic dynamism. They are not simply a workforce; they are a living bridge between two economies.

Against this backdrop, India’s role in addressing regional tensions is unlikely to take the form of direct military intervention. Its strategic culture has long favoured restraint beyond its immediate periphery. Instead, its influence lies in shaping the conditions for stability.

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First, through economic integration. As a major trading partner and investor, India reinforces interdependencies that raise the cost of conflict. Second, through calibrated diplomacy. Maintaining working relationships with a wide spectrum of regional actors positions it as a credible interlocutor in times of tension. Third, through cooperation in non-traditional security domains, from cybersecurity to the protection of critical infrastructure.

India also has a clear interest in preventing the region from sliding into sustained instability. Any prolonged disruption — whether through escalation in the Strait of Hormuz or continued diplomatic failure — would reverberate directly through its economy via energy markets, trade routes and remittances from millions of Indian nationals in the Gulf. Stability, for India, is not an abstract principle; it is an economic necessity.

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This explains the character of its engagement: Pragmatic, measured and deliberately non-confrontational. In an increasingly polarised geopolitical environment, such an approach may prove more valuable than overt displays of power.

India is not a dominant military actor in West Asia — and is unlikely to become one. But in a region increasingly shaped by economic vulnerability and strategic interdependence, power may no longer be defined by force alone. At a moment of fragile balances and persistent uncertainty, India’s quiet influence may prove not just relevant, but indispensable.

Sulaiman Al-Hattlan, a former editor-in-chief of Forbes Arabia, is the CEO of Hattlan Media and the host of Skynews Arabia weekly talk show, “Arab Talks,” based in Abu Dhabi. The views expressed are personal

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