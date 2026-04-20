West Bengal’s paradox of economic transformation

For decades, West Bengal’s economic trajectory has been narrated as one of decline — a once-industrial powerhouse that lost its edge and never recovered. While not entirely wrong, this narrative is incomplete. A closer look at the evidence suggests a more nuanced reality: Not a collapse, but a structural imbalance — one where rural gains have quietly sustained living standards even as urban dynamism has faltered.

People in West Bengal are not significantly worse off compared to the rest of India, because of the gains after the 1970s-1980s rural reforms. (Shutterstock)

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Our joint research with Dilip Mookherjee shows that once we adjust for differences in inflation across states, West Bengal’s per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) has grown roughly in line with the national average over the long run. The apparent “decline” in West Bengal’s NSDP per capita relative to the rest of India, in nominal terms, is largely driven by lower inflation.

This shifts the question from West Bengal’s “decline” to the “divergence” of its growth path relative to the rest of the country. Part of the answer comes from consumption patterns. In real terms, West Bengal’s average consumption levels have broadly tracked the national average. But beneath this aggregate stability, lies a sharp rural-urban divide, especially if we pay attention to the nominal-real divergence. Even as nominal rural consumption in West Bengal has fallen behind the rest of India, real rural consumption has actually improved, especially in recent years. The experience of urban West Bengal stands in contrast — it was ahead of rest of India in nominal value of consumption (even if marginally) until 2017, after which rest of India surpassed urban West Bengal. What played in favour of rural West Bengal, worked against its urban parts. The latter fell far behind the rest of urban India in real consumption.

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{{^usCountry}} This is central to understanding West Bengal’s economic trajectory, and it is in this light that we will analyse the state’s experience of structural transformation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is central to understanding West Bengal’s economic trajectory, and it is in this light that we will analyse the state’s experience of structural transformation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What benefited rural West Bengal? The answer lies in agriculture. Driven by the rural reforms of the 1980s, the state saw marked improvement in agricultural productivity between 1980-2000, outpacing the national average. This had two important effects. First, it raised rural incomes directly. Second, and perhaps more importantly, it drove down food prices relative to the rest of India. Since rural households spend a larger share of their income on food, this decline significantly boosted real purchasing power. This is why rural consumption improved so much. It was not just about earning more — it was also about paying less. Over time, West Bengal effectively became a cheaper state. The cost of living, particularly in rural areas, declined relative to the national average. This helped cushion real consumption even as its value lagged behind the national average. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What benefited rural West Bengal? The answer lies in agriculture. Driven by the rural reforms of the 1980s, the state saw marked improvement in agricultural productivity between 1980-2000, outpacing the national average. This had two important effects. First, it raised rural incomes directly. Second, and perhaps more importantly, it drove down food prices relative to the rest of India. Since rural households spend a larger share of their income on food, this decline significantly boosted real purchasing power. This is why rural consumption improved so much. It was not just about earning more — it was also about paying less. Over time, West Bengal effectively became a cheaper state. The cost of living, particularly in rural areas, declined relative to the national average. This helped cushion real consumption even as its value lagged behind the national average. {{/usCountry}}

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This relative cheapness reflects not just agricultural success, but also industrial weakness. In rapidly industrialising states, rising incomes push up food prices through increased urban demand. In West Bengal, the absence of such demand pressures from urban regions — due to slower industrial growth — kept food prices low.

This brings us to the core issue of structural transformation. Economic development typically involves a shift from agriculture to manufacturing and services. This transition is what drives sustained productivity growth, urbanisation, and rising incomes.

West Bengal’s experience deviated from this pattern. In our ongoing research, we find that while agriculture performed strongly, manufacturing consistently underperformed across decades. The service sector did grow, but not fast enough to compensate for industrial stagnation. The result was a slower pace of structural transformation. West Bengal remained more reliant on agriculture than the states that surged ahead.

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In short, West Bengal did not become more productive across the board. Urban households — whose consumption baskets are more diversified and whose incomes depend more on industrial-sector wages — benefited neither from falling food prices as much as rural households nor from industrial wages. Indeed, prices facing the urban consumer in West Bengal were at the same level as the national average over the last two decades or slightly higher. The result? A widening rural-urban gap in economic experience.

The paradox is this: The absence of industrialisation produced opposite outcomes in rural and urban West Bengal. In rural areas, lower food prices raised purchasing power for households whose budgets are dominated by food. But in in urban areas, it starved the labour market of industrial jobs, leaving households with stagnant incomes and no compensating price advantage. What makes West Bengal’s case particularly unique is that welfare outcomes did not deteriorate in line with structural weaknesses. Particularly, real rural consumption held up even in comparison with backward states, which did not benefit from lower agricultural prices. This has important implications for the trajectory in poverty reduction.

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Over the years, poverty has declined across rural and urban India and in West Bengal. At 42%, rural West Bengal started out with a lower poverty headcount than rural India as a whole (50%) in 1994. By 2023, there is a convergence in absolute poverty between rural parts of the state and India (at less than 7%).

Both West Bengal and India started out at similar urban poverty levels (~31%) in 1994. Data suggests that urban poverty fell at almost the same pace in the state and in India until 2012. However, in 2023, the state had a higher level of urban poverty (~7%) compared to India (~3%).

Poverty reduction was enabled by agricultural growth in rural West Bengal, through direct improvements in agricultural incomes and indirectly through fall in food prices. In contrast, poverty reduction was slower in the urban parts even as food prices fell, since industrialisation did not take off.

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People in West Bengal are not significantly worse off compared to the rest of India. But this has more to do with the agricultural gains after the 1970s-1980s rural reforms in the state than industrialisation. This limits upward mobility and sustained prosperity. With reasonably stable living standards, structural reforms feel less urgent than in the case of visible economic distress. West Bengal’s relative affordability may have delayed its push toward transformation. Escaping this equilibrium is its biggest challenge today.

Maitreesh Ghatak is professor of economics, London School of Economics, and Tanika Chakraborty is professor of economics, Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. The views expressed are personal

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