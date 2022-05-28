What was the rationale for the wheat export ban?

Let me end by saying, we can’t hope to be recognised as a world power if we fail to exercise what little power we have when the world is expecting precisely that from us. We may sit at the United Nations Security Council, partner the United States, Japan, and Australia in Quad and proclaim we’re vishwaguru , but if we don’t act when the time comes, that means precious little. It seems others recognise our capacity. We often don’t or we don’t have the gumption for it.

So, can we be surprised when the G7 agricultural ministers expressed “deep concern” about India’s wheat export ban? On Sunday night, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told the BBC she “very much hopes” India will rethink its decision.

Does this suggest a well-thought-out decision? Or a populist measure? I can’t help feeling that the real intention was to send a message to the Indian people of the government’s concern and ability to act fast, even if both are mistaken. “Look what we’re prepared to do to help you?” is what the government seems to say, rather than what it should have said, “don’t worry about the exports, we’ve more than enough for India’s needs. This is a chance to help the world and show that India is there at its time of need.”

No doubt the fear of rising food inflation panicked the government. It need not have. Gulati and Juneja say foodgrains account for less than 10% of Consumer Price Index (CPI) food inflation; 41% is manufactured food produce which includes edible oils, 27.5% is fruits and vegetables, and 17% is milk, meat and fish. So, by stopping the export of foodgrains, the government’s decision will impact at best just 10% of the inflation, though it may be argued that a rise in price of basic staples can have cascading effects.

No less important is the impression India has created in the outside world. We’re the world’s second largest producer of wheat and have massive stocks. At a time where there is a perceived crisis, we would have got credit, in addition to valuable foreign exchange, for enhancing exports. We would also have established a market for the future. Again, neither will happen.

Not surprisingly, the decision has infuriated farmers and upset traders deeply. This was an opportunity for farmers to make money through exports because the price abroad is higher than in India. It’s been inexplicably denied to them. It was also a chance for private traders to prove they can handle India’s wheat purchases. That too has been squandered.

You can clearly understand the question Gulati and Juneja raise. Why did the government impose a wheat export ban, literally 48 hours after announcing it was sending trade delegations to 10 countries to enhance the export of wheat and after proudly proclaiming it hoped to send 10 MMT abroad this year?

Here are the facts. The recently released third advance estimates for total crop production in 2021-2022 show a record foodgrain harvest of 314.51 million metric tonnes (MMT), 3.77 MMT more than last year. Rice increased by 5.29 MMT over the previous year’s yield while wheat declined by 3.18 MMT. More importantly, our grain reserves stocks are overflowing. Wheat is at 19 MMT against a buffer stock requirement of 7.4 MMT. Rice is at 55 MMT against a requirement of 13.5 MMT.

However, I want to use their facts to raise a different set of questions. Is this government more concerned with populist measures that appeal to the electorate by suggesting a huge level of concern for the problem they face and, equally, unconcerned about the impression it creates abroad by reneging on its own voluntary promises?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal