What’s the truth of Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy is correct. The United States (US) is indeed in the throes of a national identity crisis. But so is India. And China. And every single country in the G20. And possibly the entire world. Because the age of being sure, if there was ever any, is over. Moral certitudes are being swiftly replaced with moral panic. Ramaswamy is also correct about identity politics overwhelming everything and everyone, often obfuscating real issues.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the presiding deity of the stupefied.

Nishtha Gautam is an author, academic and journalist. She’s the co-editor of In Hard Times, a Bloomsbury book on national security. The views expressed are personal