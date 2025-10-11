World Elder Day: Elderly women in India need focussed interventions

October 1 is observed as World Elder Day, with all its attendant focus on the needs of older people and their potential. It is a day that comes by only to be forgotten quickly and the spotlight moves back onto the potential India’s younger demographic holds. In the cohort of older persons, women are most at a disadvantage. Older women have far less agency than their younger counterparts, especially in rural areas, and many of them face isolation, poverty, ill-health, lack of income and lack of education. While women live longer than men, they suffer from more morbidities and mobility issues. Patriarchy ensures that elderly women, especially widows, do not have access to proper nutrition either due to negligence or financial constraints. (HT Archive)

In a technology-driven world, elderly women are at a huge disadvantage. Very few are financially or digitally literate, shut out of the job market and also out of accessing schemes or beneficial information. Lack of access to finances and social safety nets leave them vulnerable to abuse by their caregivers. There are very few State support structures. Many studies suggest that older women are treated as unpaid caregivers to the family’s children and made to do other chores.

The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) provides a pension of a mere ₹200 for beneficiaries between the ages of 60-79 and ₹500 per month for those above 80 years. Mathew Cherian, board member, Guild of Services, and global ambassador for HelpAge International, says, “This allocation has increased only marginally from earlier, except in states such as Tamil Nadu and Goa that are giving up to ₹2,000. The Pension Parishad is advocating for a uniform ₹2,000 for the old age and widow pensions, but to no avail. The 1999 National Policy for Older Persons is completely out of date. However, under the Kerala government’s “age-friendly Kerala” initiative, the Kudumbashree programme has taken care-giving to the local level. Kerala is a model state for geriatric care, and also has a model palliative care policy.” But even in states where the pension is slightly higher, it is barely enough for an older woman to live independently. Also, many elderly women do not even know about such schemes. Andrea Wojnar, resident representative of UNFPA says, “Expanding opportunities for older women through pensions and financial inclusion ensures not only their security, but also stronger families, more resilient communities and a more inclusive economy.”

The public distribution system can be tweaked to include fortified foods for the elderly, with a focus on women. Preventive health care for older women could drastically change their health profile. Subsidised flu and pneumonia vaccines can be a life-saver, too. But so far, little attention has been paid to this.

The government has set up health insurance for the elderly of 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. But this only covers hospitalisation, leaving out-patient care, medicines, and home-based care out of its purview. The insurance needs to be widened and finessed to better benefit older women.

In the rural areas, Ashas can become an important part of geriatric care, especially for women, with proper training and compensation. For destitute or illiterate elderly women, the government needs to create an ecosystem where they can access due benefits, with help and guidance made available. Campaigns to reduce age-oriented discrimination are also needed.

The views expressed are personal