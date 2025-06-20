Yoga as a mass campaign to build a healthier India

India, the birthplace of yoga, continues to uphold this ancient wisdom, not just as physical exercises but as a holistic philosophy for the nurturing of the human mind, body, and spirit. The phrase from the Bhagavad Gita , yogah karmasu kaushalam (yoga is skill in action), points to yoga’s transformative potential, particularly in empowering women and nurturing children. Yoga has gained global recognition as a channel for wellness and social transformation. The UN’s 2014 decision to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga was the world’s recognition of India’s great spiritual and civilisational heritage.

This year’s Yoga Day theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. As the nation marches towards Viksit Bharat, it is necessary to integrate yoga into the lives of women and children, who constitute two-thirds of the country’s population and are more vulnerable and exposed to health issues than other sections. From improving mental health and hormonal balance to strengthening the muscular and skeletal system, yoga is uniquely suited to meet the health needs of women across age groups.

Adopting yoga before and after pregnancy empowers women to effectively manage related health challenges. Prenatal yoga, with its targeted postures and meditative techniques, alleviates pregnancy discomforts, supports pain management, and boosts energy. It prepares expectant mothers for childbirth physically and emotionally. Postnatal yoga helps lactating mothers in their recovery, emotional well-being, enhancing breastfeeding, and strengthening the mother-child bond. We have leveraged the network of over 25 lakh anganwadi workers to inform, educate, and assist women and children in adopting yoga as a necessary habit in their daily lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly advocated for women-led development. The World Bank also argued that increased female labour force participation can boost the manufacturing output by 9% and help us achieve a high-income developed nation status by 2047. All this can only be achieved when we have a physically and emotionally healthy women workforce.

Coming to children, lifestyle disorders, screen dependence, and academic pressures have all become major health afflictions. Yoga offers a response to these challenges, by enhancing concentration, memory, emotional regulation, sleep quality, and stress management. Through Mission Saksham, Anganwadi, and Poshan 2.0, my ministry is embedding yoga into early childhood care and development, laying the foundation for lifelong wellness habits. The ministry houses various flagship programmes and schemes for the well-being, health, and nutrient intake of women and children. While delivering these benefits, anganwadi centres, one-stop centres, and child care institutions, among others, educate, influence, and facilitate beneficiaries in including specially designed yoga modules in their lives. From IT to space and from policymaking to strategic defence, women are the new frontline warriors. Hence, women must keep working towards unlocking their potential, with yoga playing a key role. By actively incorporating yoga into our women and child welfare policies, we are asserting our cultural sovereignty while simultaneously enhancing grassroots health and well-being. Yoga must be seen not just as a practice, but as a participatory movement — a jan andolan for health and wellness. Let us unite in embracing yoga as a social and personal commitment to build a healthier India and reach new heights.

Annpurna Devi is Union minister of women and child development. The views expressed are personal.