2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, live updates

India will be looking to add more medals to their tally on day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manoj Kumar in the 69kg boxing and Bajrang Punia in 65kg free-style wrestling will be the key individuals on whom India’s medal hopes rest. The Indian men’s hockey team will also be determined to give the country more reasons to smile. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games taking place in Gold Coast here. (India’s full schedule at CWG 2018) (Live streaming) (Medals tally)

Manoj Kumar is assured of a medal in boxing but he will be determined to avoid a bronze and at least secure a silver or gold in boxing. Indian men’s hockey team will take on New Zealand in the semi-final and a win will give them a shot at gold. Bajrang Punia is India’s best bet in wrestling. India are currently third in the medal’s tally behind Australia and England.