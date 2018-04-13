2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs New Zealand, hockey semi-final, live score: IND 0-2 NZL

Indian men’s hockey team takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. India topped Pool B ahead of England winning three out of their four games and drawing one. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished second behind neighbours Australia, winning three out of there four games. India will start the tie as favourites given their performance against England in the previous game. However, New Zealand can’t be taken lightly as they are the highest scorers in the event so far with 18 goals. Follow live updates from the men’s hockey semi-final encounter between India and New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. (CWG LIVE UPDATES) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)

3:35 PM IST: New Zealand’s plan seemed to be to get early goals and then shut shop. It has worked well for them thus far.

3:32 PM IST: India need to do more to unlock a New Zealand defence that has stood firm thus far. The coach seems ready to ring in the changes. Let’s see if they work out.

3:28 PM IST: New Zealand are slowing the game down when they do have possession. This is smart strategy from them.

3:24 PM IST: India moving forward in numbers in search of a goal. New Zealand wouldn’t mind that, given how lethal they look on the counter.

3:21 PM IST: Second quarter is now underway. India need goals, and quickly.

3:19 PM IST: India trail New Zealand 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

3:17 PM IST: GOAL! New Zealand have doubled their lead courtesy of Stephen Jenness. This is not looking good for India.

3:15 PM IST: Sreejesh called into action and he denies New Zealand a second goal with a good save.

3:13 PM IST: Five minutes to go in the first quarter and the game remains 1-0 in favour of New Zealand.

3:10 PM IST: GOAL! New Zealand take the lead. Hugo Inglis fires a shot past Sreejesh from close range. This goal is, admittedly, against the run of play. All to do for India now.

3:07 PM IST: CHANCE! India win a penalty corner but the shot is blocked and New Zealand escape unscathed.

3:04 PM IST: First clear-cut chance of the game goes to India from a swift counter-attack but it amounts to nothing.

3:02 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and the first quarter of the game is underway!

2:55 PM IST: India have not performed as well as they can, according to coach Sjoerd Marijne. But the team has gotten results and that’s what matters. Can they do the same today?

2:40 PM IST: 20 minutes to go and the Indian men’s hockey team will be feeling the nerves, no doubt. A win today guarantees a medal for the side.

2:30 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live updates of the men’s hockey semi-final between India and New Zealand!

India come into the match against lower ranked New Zealand brimming with confidence having beaten England 4-3 in the last Pool match with the equaliser and the winner coming in the last two minutes.

India haven’t been at their best throughout the tournament but they have gotten the desired results, something they shall aim to do once again in this must-win game.