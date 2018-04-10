2018 Commonwealth Games: India women beat Pakistan in squash

India’s Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa came from behind to beat Pakistan’s Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina 2-1 in squash women’s doubles Pool C match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

After going down closely 10-11 in the opening game that lasted for nine minutes, the Indian duo bounced back strongly to thrash the Pakistani pair 11-0 in just four minutes.

READ | India win gold in mixed team badminton at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Dipika and Joshna then sealed their victory after another 11-1 win in the third game, that lasted for mere five minutes at the Oxenford Studios here.

The Indians will next take on Wales’ duo of Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery on Wednesday.