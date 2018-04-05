2018 Commonwealth Games: Rakesh Patra reaches final of artistic gymnastics ring event

India’s Rakesh Patra has qualified for the rings apparatus final in the men’s artistic gymnastics event of the Commonwealth Games here.

Patra only took part in the rings and parallel bars scoring 13.950 and 13.350 respectively.

He made the final in fifth spot behind Courtney Tulloch (15.200), Niles Wilson (14.750), Renee Cournoyer (14.200) and Scott Morgan (14.200). The final will be held on Sunday.

In the team event, India finished ninth and last after aggregating 174 points, the lowest score in the field. Ashish Kumar, Patra and Yogeshwar Singh were the other members of the team.

Singapore finished eighth but their overall score was 206, 32 points more than what India managed.

England won the gold with 258 points, ahead of Canada and Scotland, who aggregated 248 and 240 points respectively.