3-time WWE world champion to have retirement ceremony next week on Raw

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:13 IST

The stars of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era are slowly and gradually taking a back seat in the WWE. Several superstars are still wrestling but most have retired or are on the verge of retirement. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Batista are not actively wrestling while Kane, The Undertaker, Triple H, Edge, or John Cena are getting back to the ring only sporadically. Now it looks like another wrestling legend is retiring soon.

It has now been announced 3-time WWE world champion Rey Mysterio will have a ‘retirement ceremony’ next week on Monday Night Raw. Mysterio has been out of action since May 11 when he suffered an eye injury after Seth Rollins attacked him. He was also a participant in the Money in the Bank suitcase match.

It was reported that Mysterio had suffered a serious injury and it could be leading to his retirement. The fans are however skeptical of the announcement.

“Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection. Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps,” WWE said in a statement on May 13.

Mysterio returned to the WWE in 2018 after several years out. Despite being 45-years-old, the spring in Mysterio’s step is still there. The ‘Master of 619’ is still one of the biggest highflyers in the squared circle and his matches against Andrade are still remembered fondly by the WWE Universe.

5 ft 6 in Mysterio is a revolutionary wrestler after overcoming big odds to become a WWE champion in the ‘land of giants’. If he is indeed retiring then Mysterio deserves a big send-off.