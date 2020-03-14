AFI seeks opinion of national coaches, foreign expert regarding conduct of Indian Grand Prix

other-sports

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:08 IST

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sought the views of its national coaches and foreign experts regarding the conduct of the upcoming Indian Grand Prix (IGP) series competitions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Grand Prix series competitions are scheduled to be held on March 20 at Patiala, March 25 at Sangrur and March 29 at Delhi. With two deaths and more than 80 positive cases being reported in the country so far, the competition committee of AFI held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the conduct of the tournament.

“IGP competitions are recognised by World Athletics and season opener for our athletes. We have asked national coaches and foreign experts to submit their views regarding the conduct of the IGP competitions in the prevailing circumstances,” said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI president, in a release.

In consultation with Sumariwalla, who joined the meeting over phone, the committee unanimously agreed to assess the situation before conducting the Indian Grand Prix 2020. The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 5000 lives and infected close to 1,50,000 globally, has led to the suspension of all sporting activities in the country for at least the next fortnight.