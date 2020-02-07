e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Anthony Joshua’s next bout could take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s next bout could take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Promoter Eddie Hearn

Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

other-sports Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr.
Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants his next fight to be in London in June and Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium is the most likely venue, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

Reports in British media say Joshua is close to agreeing a deal to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger.

“He (Joshua) wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Spurs is the front-runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.

“We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

“He’s made it very clear to me, ‘I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers.’“

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

tags
top news
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
Kiren Rijiju follows PM Modi into taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Kiren Rijiju follows PM Modi into taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
‘Over Rs 700 cr drawn from state exchequer fraudulently’: Maharashtra tells HC
‘Over Rs 700 cr drawn from state exchequer fraudulently’: Maharashtra tells HC
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Little Women review: Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of classic is warm and woke
Little Women review: Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of classic is warm and woke
Coronavirus toll rises to 636; Doc who sounded alert of outbreak dies
Coronavirus toll rises to 636; Doc who sounded alert of outbreak dies
Afsos review: Amazon’s new Indian show is a pitiful letdown
Afsos review: Amazon’s new Indian show is a pitiful letdown
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports