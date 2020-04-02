Apurvi Chandela donates Rs 5 lakh towards COVID-19 fight

other-sports

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:46 IST

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela has pledged to make a contribution of Rs 5 lakh in fight towards coronavirus pandemic. Apurvi will be donating Rs 3 lakh towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Rs 2 lakh to Rajasthan relief fund set up to support the battle against COVID-19.

“I pledge to contribute 3 lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic,” Chandela said in a tweet.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker also donated Rs one lakh to Haryana relief fund set up for COVID-19 patients.

“This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona Cares Fund by myself and hope that you all too support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side,” she had tweeted.

Various sports personalities and organisations have made contributions as India battles against coronavirus outbreak.

Close to 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now while 50 lives have been lost.