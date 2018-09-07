Asian Games 2018 bronze-medallist Harish Kumar sells tea on return to India

It was a brilliant display by the Indian team at the Asian Games as the contingent bagged 69 medals which included 15 gold medals. While the winners have been promised cash rewards by the respective state governments, Harish Kumar, winner of bronze medal in Sepaktakraw, is now forced to resume his day job which is to sell tea at his father’s shop situated at Delhi’s Majnu-ka-Tilla.

“I have many family members and there is a very meagre source of income. I help my father at the tea shop to support my family. I dedicate four hours every day between 2 to 6 for my practice. For my future, I want to get a good job to support my family,” Harish was as quoted by ANI.

Harish said that he was introduced to the sport back in 2011 when his coach asked him to play it.

“I started playing this sport from 2011. My coach Hemraj brought me into this sport. We also used to play with a tyre when my coach Hemraj spotted me and introduced me to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Thereafter I started receiving monthly funds and kits. I practice every day and will keep on doing it to bring more laurels for my country,” he said.

It has been a struggle for Harish’s family to meet their daily needs, but his mother is thankful to the government for providing food and shelter to his son during the preparation period.

Harish’s brother Dhawan too thanked the Sports Authority of India for sponsoring his brother’s training and for giving them monthly finances and sports kits.

He now has urged the government to give his brother a government job so that he can take care of his family.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:07 IST