e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Asian Wrestling Championships: Satyawart Kadian, Gaurav Baliyan settle for silver

Asian Wrestling Championships: Satyawart Kadian, Gaurav Baliyan settle for silver

In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settled for silver.

other-sports Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:12 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Satyawart Kadian (in orange) from India in a bout with Mojtaba from Iran during Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.
Satyawart Kadian (in orange) from India in a bout with Mojtaba from Iran during Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Indian grapplers Satyawart Kadian, and Gaurav Baliyan have settled for silver after losing their respective games in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

In the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal.

In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settled for silver.

While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match.

tags
top news
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports