Bajrang to meet sports minister after Khel Ratna snub

A peeved Bajrang Punia will meet Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday to lodge a formal protest on being neglected for the country’s highest sporting honour --- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Bajrang, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, claimed he is a more deserving candidate than weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. “There is points system in place for the award and it is very transparent. Considering my achievements in the last four years, I have better points and truly deserve it,” Bajrang said at an interaction with the media on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the sports ministry on Thursday ratified the list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awardees, but archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja’s name didn’t figure in the list.

“I have called on the honourable sports minister and I want to know why my name was not recommended for the Khel Ratna,” said Bajrang.

Bajrang hoped the ministry will add his name to the list. “If not, then I will move court. That’s the only option I have as I truly believe that I deserve the award because I have better achievements than weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.”

Chanu won gold at the World Championships in 2017 (48kg) and followed it up with gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. She became India’s first medallist at the World Championships after Karnam Malleswari’s gold in China in 1995.

Chanu and Virat Kohli’s names were recommended for Khel Ratna by the awards panel nominated by the ministry. Bajrang had also won silver during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014 and claimed bronze in the 2013 World Championships.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 22:29 IST