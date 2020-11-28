e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

other-sports Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Generic images of two boxers fighting.
Generic images of two boxers fighting.(Getty Images)
         

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its elections on December 18, a process due for the past three months but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said a notification has been issued for the polls and the Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

“We had to postpone the elections, that were scheduled to be held prior to September, for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kowli said. “We are now geared up to for the AGM as well as the Elections.”

The BFI is currently led by Ajay Singh, owner of airline company Spicejet. He took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.

It is being said that he might be challenged by BJP’s Maharashtra leader Ashish Shelar in the upcoming elections but there is no official word on it as yet. The 48-year-old Shelar is the former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association. However, the exact status of the challenge Singh faces will only be known after the process of filing nominations begins next month.

“The BFI has already amended its Constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair,” Kowli said.

tags
top news
LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
LIVE: After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi
LIVE: After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In