Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton penalised, drops to seventh as Sainz claims first podium

other-sports Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sao Paulo
Lewis Hamilton on the podium after finishing in third place before a penalty resulted in him being demoted to seventh.
Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty and relegated to a provisional seventh, after finishing third, following his clash with Alexander Albon in the final laps of Sunday’s dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The newly-crowned six-time world champion in his Mercedes clipped the luckless Albon’s Red Bull, causing him to spin and costing the Thai driver his first career podium finish in his rookie season.

Hamilton apologised to Albon immediately after the race and said the clash was all his own fault.

His demotion means that Spaniard Carlos Sainz of McLaren was promoted to third to claim his first Formula One podium finish.

In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena's new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is 'king'
'Achha?': Sharad Pawar's cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
'In jail for 90 days': Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names 'India's biggest match-winner he played with'
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
