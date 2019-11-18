Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton penalised, drops to seventh as Sainz claims first podium

other-sports

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:45 IST

Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty and relegated to a provisional seventh, after finishing third, following his clash with Alexander Albon in the final laps of Sunday’s dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The newly-crowned six-time world champion in his Mercedes clipped the luckless Albon’s Red Bull, causing him to spin and costing the Thai driver his first career podium finish in his rookie season.

Hamilton apologised to Albon immediately after the race and said the clash was all his own fault.

His demotion means that Spaniard Carlos Sainz of McLaren was promoted to third to claim his first Formula One podium finish.