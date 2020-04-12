‘Bunch of ungrateful fans’: Ronda Rousey reveals why she won’t return full-time to WWE

other-sports

Former UFC Bantamweight Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey had a great start to her WWE career in 2018. The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ made her debut on Royal Rumble 2018, and then teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 2018. As she laid heavy blows to The Game, the WWE Universe roared in adoration. But soon, as often happens in WWE, the fans turned on Rousey, and after her SummerSlam match against Charlotte in 2018, Rousey was booed out of the stadium.

At 2019 WrestleMania, Rousey her Raw Women’s Championship belt to Becky Lynch and since then, has been away from WWE. In a recent appearance on Wild Ride podcast, the former MMA athlete explains why she left WWE, and why she would never make a permanent return.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f****** ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

“The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there. “But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’ My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”

She further added: “People think you’re only wrestling as much as they see you on TV, but they don’t realize that there’s three or four other days of live shows during the week. If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family … No, I’ll never be full time again – over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again.”