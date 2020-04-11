Charlotte Flair- Greatest ever female superstar in WWE, that’s what she said

other-sports

WWE used to be known as the land of giants. Even though there were successful wrestlers like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart, WWE was regularly blamed for favouring big muscled superstars. Then in the late 2000s and early 2010s, fans called for women wrestlers to be given a chance to showcase their wrestling abilities. There were only 2-5 minute matches featuring women in the WWE for several years before the women’s revolution.

The emergence of Paige, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley propelled the revolution to another level where they were continuously put in prominent positions and regularly showcased their wrestling skills.

At the forefront of that revolution was Charlotte, Ric Flair’s daughter. Since debuting in 2013, Charlotte has become one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time. She has won the Raw Women’s Championship four times and the SmackDown Women’s Championship five times while being the last holder of the Divas Championship. She also became the NXT Women’s Championship in 2014. The time is not far when Ric Flair might be known as Charlotte’s dad and not the other way around (although it’s the 16-time WWE champion Ric Flair we are talking about, so......).

After main-eventing WrestleMania in 2019, it can easily be said that Charlotte has achieved it all in the WWE. Charlotte added another NXT Championship in her belt cabinet after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

So what now for her? What are her plans for the future after another crowning moment in her illustrious career?

‘To be honest, I am just a performer that just wants to continue to grow and evolve. I want to get better and I don’t necessarily think of title wins. I just as a performer want to evolve and winning the NXT championship and seeing where this is going to do, is another opportunity to grow,” Charlotte told Hindustan Times.

After achieving so much in her career, does Charlotte consider herself as the greatest ever female superstar in WWE?

‘At the moment, yes,’ Charlotte admitted.

No one can argue her on that call as she has continued to be on the top despite so many years in the WWE and has continued to provide numerous great matches for the fans.

Charlotte will now be seen on WWE NXT where she will defend her championship against Io Shirai.