Bray Wyatt vs John Cena was nothing like we have seen before, it was a cinematic marvel

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:31 IST

There was doubt, there was skepticism, there was criticism when it was announced WrestleMania 36 is taking place without a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic. And it will be a two-day affair. But give credit where credit is due, WWE surprised us big time. Vince McMahon has often been panned for following a set pattern for years and not being creative enough. But this WrestleMania 36 showed that when pushed to a corner, they can surprise us. And thrive in it too.

After the masterpiece that was the ‘Boneyard’ match that regained the lost credibility of the Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena gave us another WrestleMania moment to remember. It was nothing like we have seen before in the WWE. It was nothing like we had expected. After Bray was involved in the disastrous ‘House of Horrors’ match, WWE Universe did not know what to expect from the ‘Firefly Funhouse’ match.

But like everything since he became The Fiend, it was a home run.

John Cena was the antagonist as Wyatt tried to expose the flaws in his character. It started with Cena entering the playhouse and with The Fiend standing tall over his body in the ring. In between, there an amalgamation of eras professional wrestling, Cena’s career progression and the criticism surrounding his character. Cena’s start in the Ruthless Aggression era was highlighted, Cena’s Hogan like push and shove was shone (he even came out in NWO’s signature song and attire) and there was a callback Wyatt and John’s WrestleMania 32 match. Have a look:-

Then the Fiend appeared to lock in the Mandible Claw and get the win. Cena was warned that it was going to be a nightmare for him and true. It was the nightmare that no one expected. This match wasn’t wrestling, this was a cinematic experience. It was twisted, it was imaginative and it was different. This was something that wasn’t expected but it turned out to be something that will be greatly appreciated in the history of professional wrestling.