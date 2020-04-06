Drew McIntyre conquers the ‘Conquerer’ Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36

other-sports

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:26 IST

The battle of heavyweights, two behemoths, two larger than life superstars took on each other at WWE WrestleMania 36. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar faced a daunting threat in the form of 6’5, 265 pounds Drew McIntyre. The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ is thought to be the next big thing in the WWE and for that to happen, he had to overcome the ‘Beast Incarnate’. Lesnar is always the last stage to conquer in the WWE for any superstar to reach the pinnacle. McIntyre did exactly that.

Like the Strowman-Goldberg match, this was also a finisher-fest. The match started with a Claymore Kick and Lesnar kicked out of that.

Then it was Lesnar who overwhelmed McIntyre with his power as he landed four F5s in the middle of the ring. But that wasn’t enough. Going for the kill shot, Lesnar missed and McIntyre struck.

McIntyre hit several Claymore kicks on Lesnar and then pinned him to become the WWE Champion. More than a decade ago, McIntyre was called the ‘Chosen One’ and in 2020 he has finally fulfilled the prophecy. The talent has now been complemented with the result. The Era of McIntyre begins in 2020.

Earlier, Edge returned to the squared circle after more than 8 years out at WWE Royal Rumble. Randy Orton attacked Edge on Monday Night Raw to kick start a bitter rivalry. Orton also landed an RKO on Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to make it more personal. The bitter rivalry reached its culmination at WrestleMania 36.

Edge and Orton fought all around the WWE Performance Center. There were many unique spots such as this one:-

Every equipment and situation was used as both Orton and Edge showed brutality to its limits. Orton suffered a gash to his shoulders in the emotionally-charred match. At the end, Edge considered a match-ending chair shot to Orton’s head (what goes around comes around) and went through with it to win the match. Edge’s return run in WWE could be lethal.