WWE announce release of three-time tag team champions

WWE announce release of three-time tag team champions

Dean Ambrose, Matt Hardy, Goldust and Luke Harper are some other wrestlers who have been released by the company. Now, one of the longest will they-won’t they saga has come to an end.

Apr 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
Since the advent of All Elite Wrestling, several WWE superstars are making the jump to the newly-formed promotion. Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) left the shores of WWE last year and is now the AEW World Champion in Tony Khan’s pro-wrestling promotion. Goldust, Luke Harper, Sin Cara are some other wrestlers who have been released by the company. Now, one of the longest will they-won’t they saga has come to an end.

Three-time tag team champions The Revival have now officially left the WWE. The promotion has now confirmed that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been released from their contracts with immediate effect.

‘Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,’ WWE said on Twitter. 

Wilder and Dawson had a phenomenal run in NXT where they were tag team champions. After a three-year run, The Revival were called up to Raw in 2017 where they became two-time champions. Then Revival also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last year.

They are the only team to win all the three tag team championships in the WWE. However, it comes as no shock as it has been long rumoured that Revival were looking to leave the WWE as they were frustrated with their booking on SmackDown and Raw.

It is still to be confirmed whether Revival will join AEW. But it definitely looks likely to happen. Recently, Matt Hardy also joined the promotion and is now locked in a feud with Chris Jericho.

AEW has been giving stiff competition to NXT on Wednesday nights and is regularly outscoring WWE’s brand in TV ratings. If the Revival does join AEW then a feud with Young Bucks can be expected soon.

