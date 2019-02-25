CBSE keeps Manu Bhaker waiting on change of exam dates

Manu Bhaker, who will be competing in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday, is still in two minds over her CBSE Board examination (12th standard).

Manu had requested CBSE to change the dates of her two papers on March 25 (History) and March 30 (Physical Education) but she is yet to get a response from them. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had written to the CBSE on February 13 to exempt Manu from appearing for these two papers and reschedule the dates as she will be participating in the Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei from March 25-April 2.

Her father Ramkishan Bhaker had first approached the CBSE on February 2 through Manu’s school, Universal Sr. Sec. School in Jhajjar, Haryana.

“We are still awaiting a reply from the CBSE. Her exams start on March 2 and she is eager to appear if dates of two subjects are changed for her. We are hopeful that her request will be considered,” said Manu’s father Ram Kishan.

“Ideally we would want the papers to be held between April 4 and 8, so that she can concentrate on shooting after that. Since it is a pre-Olympic year she would be competing in as many tournaments as possible,” he added.

The SAI had put in request for another shooter Vijayveer Sidhu also. Manu finished fifth in the 25m sports pistol event on Sunday but is all geared up for her pet 10m air pistol event. She will be also shooting in the mixed team event with Saurabh Chaudhary.

“She was very disappointed at her performance but she realises she has to quickly forget it and focus on the other two events,” Kishan added.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 19:46 IST