Chawrasia makes cut, Bhullar misses out at Open de Espana

Chawrasi finally ended his miserable run of seven missed cuts on Friday as he added an even par 71 to his first round 70 to get to one-under 141 to be placed tied-44th.

other-sports Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:16 IST
PTI
PTI
Madrid
File image of India golfer SSP Chawrasia.
File image of India golfer SSP Chawrasia.(Getty Images)
         

India’s SSP Chawrasia shot an even par 71 in the second round to make the cut, but it was curtains for compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Open de Espana golf tournament here.

While Chawrasia got into the final two rounds, Bhullar, who was in the top-10 after first round, crashed out with a disappointing seven-over 78 that had five bogeys and one double.

While Chawrasia got into the final two rounds, Bhullar, who was in the top-10 after first round, crashed out with a disappointing seven-over 78 that had five bogeys and one double.

It was a horrific second round for Bhullar after being four-under following the first round.

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Adri Arnaus lead a Spanish quartet at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The pair carded rounds of 65 and 66 respectively, sharing the lead on 11-under par, with Cabrera Bello going bogey free for the second consecutive day.

He is hunting for his first victory since the 2017 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, while Arnaus is hoping to go one better than his three runner-up finishes so far in his rookie European Tour season.

They are one stroke ahead of journeyman Samuel Del Val, who, in a bid to earn playing rights around the world, has spent the last four months on the road.

In fourth place is defending champion Jon Rahm, who recovered from a double bogey on the second hole, to card a four-under par round of 67, sitting two strokes behind Cabrera Bello and Arnaus.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 15:12 IST

Seat-sharing settled, minister says no 'big brother' in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai's Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi's stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan's World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
