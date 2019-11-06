e-paper
China Open 2019: Yan Yan Cai stuns Saina Nehwal in first round

World Number 9 Saina Nehwal lost to Cai in straight games to bow out in Round of 32 stage of tournament.

other-sports Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(Getty Images)
         

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of China Open on Thursday following her shock defeat at the hands of China’s Yan Yan Cai.

World Number 9 Saina lost to Cai in straight games to bow out in Round of 32 stage of tournament. The 22nd ranked Chinese defeat Nehwal 21-9, 21-12 to progress into the last 16.

Earlier, PV Sindhu too had suffered same fate as he too had crashed out in the first round of the tournament. Sindhu lost to World No. 42 Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The World No. 6, who made early exits in China, Korea and Denmark, lost 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 to Pai in a match that lasted for 74 minutes and bowed out of the $700,000 tournament.

Meanwhile in men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue and was making a comeback after two months, faltered in the opening round and lost 17-21, 18-21 to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

However, there was some good news in the mixed doubles as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Canada’s Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19 21-19 to advance to the next round.

Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
In Shiv Sena’s latest statement, a clear and firm message for BJP
Ayodhya event may see a million people as Supreme Court verdict nears
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Minimum pay may jump 28% on government’s wage code
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
IIT-IIM alumnus engineer commits suicide in Noida, wife booked for abetment
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
