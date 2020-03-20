Coronavirus pandemic: Former hockey coach Harendra Singh is India’s first line of defence against Covid-19

other-sports

Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh has a new job which is even more important than helping his team out at the Olympics. As General Manager (commercial) of Air India at the Terminal 3 Airport in New Delhi, he is part of country’s very important fight against coronavirus. In normal circumstances, Harendra would have seen his beloved hockey stars preparing for Tokyo 2020 but at this point in time, it is not even guaranteed that Olympics will go on as scheduled this year.

Coronavirus has shredded the entire sporting calender of the world in a year where several multi-national events were scheduled to take place. More than 9000 people have lost their lives worldwide while more than 22000 people have been infected by the virus.

Harendra, whose job is to stop corona infected people coming from overseas from mixing with the general public, stated in such times every body should come together as it is a global scare.

“Over the past few days, I and my entire team have even worked for 72 hours straight,” Harendra told Times of India. “To save our country, not a single corona infected person should enter India.”

“This is a global scare, which we can overcome only if we help each and co-operate. We have to put our best foot forward.” Harendra also explained how they are doing their best to keep themselves safe from the virus as they come in contact with many people at their workplace.

“We wear masks, suits and use hand sanitizers. But I would admit that sometimes you need to summon extra courage to face this situation,” he said.

“Be it a helper, handyman or top management, that fighting spirit is on display here. The country needs you at this time, just like a soldier or a sportsperson.”