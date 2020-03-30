Covid-19: Four major WWE superstars who can miss Wrestlemania 36

other-sports

Wrestlemania is a massive event for both the fans and the superstars of WWE. The mega event is usually the culmination of a number of long term storylines and it is also a platform that can make a professional wrestler immortal in the history of the company. However, with Wrestlemania 36 just around the corner, it is not looking good for a number of high-profile names in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The global crisis has already forced the company to turn the event into a today affair and now it seems that a number of big names can miss out because of the situation.

With just a few days to go for Wrestlemania 36, here’s a look at potential names who can miss the event -

Roman Reigns

The biggest name who is set to miss the event is former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. He was supposed to face Goldberg for the WWE Championship but his long history with leukemia makes him more susceptible to Coronavirus and he has admitted that he is not comfortable when it comes to taking part in this year’s event.

The Miz

According to reports, The Miz, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, turned up to the Performance Center with an illness. This can be problematic for the company as he and John Morrison will be defending their belts against the Usos and the New Day.

Asuka

The plan was for Asuka & Kairi Sane to defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles first in a triple threat match against Beth Phoenix & Natalya and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss but it looks like the former singles champion will not be cleared for the event. That leaves the division in a limbo and that is not good news for WWE.

Daniel Bryan

According to multiple reports, Daniel Bryan would be a big doubt for the event, as his wife Brie Bella expressed concern this week due to the star having an autoimmune disease. As a result his Intercontinental championship match against Sami Zayn can be shelved at the last minute.