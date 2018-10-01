Dalit girl who broke barriers to become a wrestling national champion

Neetu was married off when she was just 13. At 14, she was a mother. A failed marriage, financial struggles and social discrimination, the dalit girl has grappled with harsh realities of life from an early age.

However, amidst the severe challenges she could never take her mind off from her passion—wrestling. On Saturday, after years of hardships, success came in the form of gold medal in the Under-23 National Wrestling Championship in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The medal also sealed her berth in the Indian squad for the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Bucharest from Nov 12-18.

Neetu, who hails from village Bedwa in Haryana, is a shining example of hope for women who are fighting for social empowerment in the hinterland.

She won a silver medal at the National Games in Kerala in 2015 and persevered for three years to make a mark at the national championships.

“I was eagerly waiting for this medal. It’s been three years since I last won a medal at the national level. I was desperate to prove myself. Thanks to my coach (Mandeep Sir) that I won the gold medal,” said Neetu, who won gold in the 57kg weight category.

She has been staying away from her two kids for the last two years in a rented accommodation in Rohtak, 50km away from her village.

“It is not easy to leave your kids at home and train. But they understand my mission. Whenever I get an off day from training, I try to make it to the village to see my kids,” she says.

On a day she achieved success on the mat, Neetu revisited her past. By 13, she thought she had seen the worst day of her life when was married to a 43-year-old mentally challenged man in Bhiwani. Her father-in-law tried to make advances, but she gathered courage to move out of the relationship in the very first week of her wedlock, reveals Neetu.

Her decision to walk out of marriage almost immediately was met with strong opposition from within the family. But she defied her family and married again. She became a mother at the age of 14. Without any land to grow crops and plenty of mouth to feed, Neetu had to do odd jobs. From working as a farm labourer to sewing clothes, she did everything to support her family.

All this while, she kept thinking about wrestling, which fascinated her since childhood. “Since I was a kid, I had a strong fascination for the sport but because of early marriage I didn’t get a chance to pursue it.”

Neetu started wrestling when she was 17 but could never devote time. She found support in her husband Sanjay, who allowed her to chase her dreams.

“I am thankful to God for sending Sanjay in my life. He came as a saviour in those trying times. He accepted me despite being aware of my past. I had kids and the financial condition of the family also didn’t allow me to think about sports for the next two-three years.”

“As my kids grew, I started wrestling in 2011. In 2013 I won my first medal in the Nationals. Thanks to wrestling I got a job in the Sashastra Seema Bal and now I am able to support my family and send my kids to a private school for better education,” said Neetu, who is a head constable in SSB.

She is now aiming for a podium finish at the U-23 World Championship and wants to bring glory to the country. Off the mat, Neetu has already shown her indomitable spirit to win over adversities.

