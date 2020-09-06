e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Deepak Punia discharged from hospital, advised home isolation

Deepak Punia discharged from hospital, advised home isolation

After returning positive for the virus, the wrestlers were moved to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure for further monitoring.

other-sports Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Deepak Punia.
File image of Deepak Punia.(File)
         

World championship silver-medallist wrestler Deepak Punia, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the national camp, has been discharged from hospital and advised home isolation. Besides the Olympic-bound Punia (86kg), the other two wrestlers who tested positive for the virus were Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg). All three are part of a national camp at the SAI Centre in Sonepat ahead of which the wrestlers are in quarantine.

“Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonepat, and was in hospital. Now he’s been advised home quarantine by doctors as he’s stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by District Covid Nodal Officer,” the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

With his silver at the worlds, Punia had secured a place for himself at the Tokyo Olympics. After returning positive for the virus, the wrestlers were moved to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure for further monitoring.

As per protocol, all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test, upon arrival at the camp, to detect COVID-19 on arrival. All the wrestlers assembled for the camp on September 1.

Earlier Asian and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat, the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, tested positive ahead of the national sports awards ceremony last week, where she was to receive the Khel Ratna.

She later tweeted that she has recovered and returned negative test twice.

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In