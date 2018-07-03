Dominic Thiem retires hurt, Petra Kvitova eliminated from Wimbledon

Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.

The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.

Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.

Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.

Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.

Kvitova eliminated

Twice former champion Petra Kvitova slumped out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, beaten by inspired world number 50 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4 4-6 6-0.

Eighth seed Kvitova, who withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament last week with a hamstring injury, appeared to be moving well but looked pale and drawn particularly in the first set.

Kvitova, 28, has worked hard this year, winning five titles. The Czech, Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, won back to back tournaments in Prague and Madrid, and successfully defended her title on grass in Birmingham last month.

Sasnovich, 24, kept her cool throughout the two hour 14 minute match. She went for her shots, served with pace and variety and played big points apparently without nerves.

That was until the 10th game of the second set, when, serving to stay in the set, she started to feel the pressure.

She served two double faults to give big-hitting Kvitova set point and though she saved that one, she lost the set with a forehand out wide.

The wobble seemed to galvanise the Belarusian, however.

She came out fighting in the third set, capturing game after game with steady defence and exquisite shot-making, including drop-shot winners and getting the better of a volley rally at the net.

Kvitova, by contrast, showed only flashes of her old grasscourt brilliance and produced 36 unforced errors. She sent down aces but missed simple forehands and was troubled by the wind as well as her own lack of composure.