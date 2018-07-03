Garbine Muguruza, Juan Martin Del Potro reaches Wimbledon second round

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady on Tuesday.

Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning last year’s title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 showpiece against Serena Williams.

The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world number 138 Broady on Centre Court.

“I’m back, it’s always good, I’m thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more,” Muguruza said.

“I’m pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I’m excited with the way I’m playing.”

Third seed Muguruza, 24, faces Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck or Slovenia’s Polona Herzog in the second round.

Del Potro victorious

Juan Martin del Potro maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

The fifth-seeded Argentine beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a second-round meeting with Feliciano Lopez.

Juan Martin Del Potro in action during the first round match against Peter Gojowczyk. (REUTERS)

It was del Potro’s first grass-court match of the season after withdrawing from Queen’s with a groin injury, but the former U.S. Open champion used his big serve to dominate the match — hitting 22 aces and saving all four break points he faced.

Del Potro has reached at least the second round in all nine of his Wimbledon appearances and reached the semifinals in 2013.

Lopez beat Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Konta beats Vikhlyantseva

Last year’s semi-finalist, Johanna Konta, is through to the second round after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 7-5, 7-6 (7).

A year ago, Konta became the first British woman to reach the last four since 1978, before losing to Venus Williams.

After struggling through the first half of 2018, Konta has begun to show signs of the form that helped her reach a career-high No. 4 ranking following last year’s Wimbledon.

The 22nd-seeded Konta saved two set points at 4-5 in the second against Vikhlyantseva before closing out the match to set up a second-round meeting with Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.