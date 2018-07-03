 Feliciano Lopez breaks Roger Federer record for consecutive Grand Slam appearances | tennis | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Feliciano Lopez breaks Roger Federer record for consecutive Grand Slam appearances

On Tuesday, the 70th-ranked Feliciano Lopez grabbed the record when he went on court to face Federico Delbonis of Argentina at Wimbledon.

tennis Updated: Jul 03, 2018 17:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Feliciano Lopez of Spain returns the ball to Federico Delbonis of Argentina during their men's singles match on the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Tuesday.
Feliciano Lopez of Spain returns the ball to Federico Delbonis of Argentina during their men's singles match on the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Tuesday.(AP)

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez set a new record for consecutive Grand Slam appearances on Tuesday when he started his 66th major in a row at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old left-handed Spaniard had equalled the mark set by Roger Federer at Roland Garros.

READ | Roger Federer wins hearts with this gesture after 1st Wimbledon 2018 match

On Tuesday, the 70th-ranked Lopez grabbed the record when he went on court to face Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the All England Club.

Lopez has not missed a Slam since making his debut at the 2002 French Open.

His best runs at the majors have all come at Wimbledon with three quarter-final runs in 2005, 2008 and 2011.

He also made the last eight at the US Open in 2015.

“I’m happy for him. I had a good run,” said Federer.

READ | Roger Federer warns against internal battles as tennis bodies clash

“But it’s nice that more and more players are able to keep themselves in shape.

“Especially I think as Feliciano and me, we go way back to the Junior European Championships under-16 here in Hatfield, all the way to today, that we can talk about breaking each other’s records, him breaking mine.

“It’s a great thing. It’s a testament for both of us to keep yourself in shape, loving the sport.”

tags

more from tennis