Roger Federer gives young fan headband after Wimbledon first round match, wins hearts

Roger Federer began his title defence at Wimbledon with an easy 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic at the Centre Court on Monday.

The Swiss great, who is seeking his ninth Wimbledon man’s singles crown, looked in imperious form and finished the match in one hour and 19 minutes to advance into the second round.

But aside from his flawless performance, Federer also showed his class and won everyone’s hearts with a touching gesture towards a young fan after the conclusion of the match.

As the 36-year-old was signing autographs for fans after finishing the match, a young girl from crowd came and stood in front of him, displaying a banner reading “ROGER CAN I HAVE YOUR HEADBAND PLEEEASE!!”

Much to the girl’s delight, the Swiss ace obliged her request and gave his new headband to her. The video of Federer handing his headband to the girl was shared by Wimbledon’s official YouTube channel.

Federer’s gesture once again made him the darling of social media as reactions from fans poured in on Twitter, hailing him as a true gentleman both on and off the field.

That was my daughter who received the headband. She is a MASSIVE fed fan and is absolutely thrilled. Thank you @rogerfederer. She will never forget this moment for the rest of her life. #goat #federer https://t.co/N1Az6oZAS5 — Abhijeet Joshi (@abhijeet_joshi) July 2, 2018

They were asking for it... And she got it.



This cute little girl is the first ever to have a Roger Federer headband designed by Uniqlo. pic.twitter.com/E4zN89MRfa — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 2, 2018

Roger Federer makes young fan's dream come true on first day at Wimbledon by handing over headband https://t.co/Iqhs5hC9pS pic.twitter.com/vTWrC31ReW — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) July 2, 2018

What a gent is @rogerfederer finding a headband for that little girl. — Sonia Russell (@soniarussell195) July 2, 2018