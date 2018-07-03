 Roger Federer gives young fan headband after Wimbledon first round match, wins hearts | tennis | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Roger Federer gives young fan headband after Wimbledon first round match, wins hearts

Roger Federer obliged a request from a young fan after beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in straight sets in his first round man’s singles match at Wimbledon on Monday.

tennis Updated: Jul 03, 2018 12:27 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Ankit Kumar Singh
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A fan holds a banner next to Roger Federer, asking for his headband at the end of his Men's Singles first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2, 2018.
A fan holds a banner next to Roger Federer, asking for his headband at the end of his Men's Singles first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2, 2018. (AP)

Roger Federer began his title defence at Wimbledon with an easy 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic at the Centre Court on Monday.

The Swiss great, who is seeking his ninth Wimbledon man’s singles crown, looked in imperious form and finished the match in one hour and 19 minutes to advance into the second round.

But aside from his flawless performance, Federer also showed his class and won everyone’s hearts with a touching gesture towards a young fan after the conclusion of the match.

READ | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal’s dominance underlines shortcomings of new tennis generation

As the 36-year-old was signing autographs for fans after finishing the match, a young girl from crowd came and stood in front of him, displaying a banner reading “ROGER CAN I HAVE YOUR HEADBAND PLEEEASE!!”

Much to the girl’s delight, the Swiss ace obliged her request and gave his new headband to her. The video of Federer handing his headband to the girl was shared by Wimbledon’s official YouTube channel.

Federer’s gesture once again made him the darling of social media as reactions from fans poured in on Twitter, hailing him as a true gentleman both on and off the field.

tags

more from tennis