Will Donald Trump make WWE return in 2019?

Ever since WWE inked a billion dollar deal with FOX to air SmackDown Live, there have been rumours that the company is looking to bring in big-time superstars for its opening show. WWE and Fox Sports signed a five-year deal last year which will see the blue brand debut on the network on Friday, October 18, 2019. There have been reports that supertars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to WWE to kick-off their FOX adventure.

However, if reports are to be believed then another WWE Hall of Famer could make his comeback. And that Hall of Famer is none other than US President Donald Trump. It has been rumoured that FOX has made a request to WWE and Donald Trump asking for his appearance on the debut show on October 18.

“One particularly bold request that FOX has made has been to request an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump on the first SmackDown Live on FOX TV, “ freelance reporter Tom Colohue (h/t Sportskeeda) said. The report further went on to say that a deal is possible for an appearance.

Donald Trump has a well-documented history with WWE. He appeared on WWE television for several weeks to hype up the “The Battle of the Billionaires” that took place at WrestleMania 23. Then Vince’s wife Linda McMahon was made the head of the Small Business Administration until earlier this year and was given a new role as the Chairman of America First Action (which is a committee that looks to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign).

Now it looks like WWE could finally rope in their biggest draw at the moment in the president of the United States.

“Starting with a number of internal e-mails and communications, FOX staff floated the idea of approaching WWE and Donald Trump about making a brief appearance on SmackDown Live...At this time there is no evidence that Trump himself has been approached, though FOX staff seem confident that both WWE and the President will ‘understand the potential benefits to all parties.’ However, at least one member of the WWE creative team has been approached about this concept. “

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:12 IST