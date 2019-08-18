Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to appear on first WWE SmackDown Live On Fox?

other-sports

WWE inked a billion dollar deal with FOX to air SmackDown Live on their programming. Since then there have been rumours that the company is looking to bring in big-time superstars for its opening show. There is a five-year deal between WWE and Fox Sports that kickstarts the blue brand’s show on the network on Friday, October 18, 2019.

There have been reports that superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair could return to WWE to kick-off their FOX adventure. The speculations have even named US President Donald Trump as a possible candidate to appear on its first show. It has been rumoured that FOX has made a request to WWE and Donald Trump asking for his appearance on the debut show on October 18.

However, a new report states that WWE has approached their biggest superstar available to kickstart SmackDown’s run on FOX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for an appearance on the show. It is to be noted that The Rock was the person who coined the term ‘smackdown’.

It has also been reported that The Rock is yet to give a date to WWE due to his busy filming schedule. But the chances of The Rock wrestling are remote after he confirmed that he had quietly retired from professional wrestling.

The WWE has already announced that that several superstars from past and present will be there to celebrate the occasion. WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting” are some of the names advertised for the first SmackDown on FOX.

