Will The Rock make his comeback to WWE? Dwayne Johnson gives major update on his wrestling future

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:34 IST

If there was the talk of greatest WWE wrestlers of all time then a handful of names come to mind. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Rock and John Cena. While the other wrestlers had a long wrestling career, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson left the WWE during his peak. He was the top superstar in the company during the early 2000s and is a ten-time world champion despite only wrestling full-time for 8 years.

After leaving WWE in 2004, he made his return to the company in 2011 to wrestle John Cena in the most bought professional wrestling pay-per-view event, WrestleMania XXVIII. Even though he has made several WWE appearances over the years but fans have been anticipating his return to the squared circle for years now.

However they are likely to be disappointed as The Rock recently confirmed his ‘quiet’ retirement from wrestling. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Johnson talked about his wrestling career while saying that he had quietly retired from the ring.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” Johnson said.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know.

‘Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

Johnson is currently promoting his new film, Hobbs & Shaw which released this Friday. He is one of the most sought-after actors in the business with hits such as San Andreas, Jumanji, Rampage, and Skyscraper while also having a major role in the The Fast and the Furious franchise.

It has been speculated that ‘The Great One’ could make his comeback to the WWE on the first Fox episode of SmackDown Live on October 4.

