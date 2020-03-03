e-paper
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti charged by FA for misconduct

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti(REUTERS)
         

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for behaviour that led to a red card after a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Ancelotti was left infuriated after a decision by the Video Assistant Referee to disallow a late Everton winner and received his marching orders from referee Chris Kavanagh for protesting after the final whistle.

Having calmed down later, the 60-year-old told reporters it was a “difficult” decision for the referee, before joking that it was not the first time he had been sent off and would not be the last.

“Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the Everton manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play ... amounts to improper conduct.”

Ancelotti, who has until Thursday to respond to the charges, faces a fine and a potential touchline ban for Sunday’s trip to former club Chelsea if found guilty.

Everton are 11th in the league with 37 points from 28 games, while Chelsea are eight points ahead in fourth.

