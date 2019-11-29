e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

FIFA team inspects Kalinga stadium for U-17 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA delegation was accompanied by members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

football Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

Provisionally approved as a venue for next year’s U-17 Women’s World Cup, a FIFA team on Friday made another inspection of the Kalinga Stadium here to evaluate the progress and preparations for the global age-group showpiece event. The FIFA delegation was accompanied by members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA’s Project Lead of the tournament, Oliver Vogt said, “We’re very happy to be here because we know Bhubaneswar is a city which is very passionate about sports. You have hosted the Hockey World Cup and now it’s time to shift to football. If Bhubaneswar is selected as a host city, we’re very confident that the U-17 Women’s World Cup will be a huge success.”

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said, “Even though more work needs to be done with overall infrastructure, we are confident in Bhubaneswar’s ability to deliver this. What is even more heartening is the plans towards women’s football development that are taking shape. “We are extremely pleased and very appreciative of the state government for putting weight behind this initiative. This is a key component for this tournament, and we want to encourage more support to be given for the overall development of women’s football.”

Bhubaneswar is the third venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation after Kolkata and Guwahati. The team will travel to Ahmedabad on Saturday to assess the facilities there. The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held from November 2 to 21.

tags
top news
SIT report on 1984 riots complete, handed to Supreme Court in sealed cover
SIT report on 1984 riots complete, handed to Supreme Court in sealed cover
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News