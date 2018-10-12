Floyd Mayweather Sr. sued for assault

Former American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. has been sued by a woman for assault following a match between Kazakhstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin and Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez, last year.

The woman claimed that she got into a verbal altercation with the former boxer which turned physical, TMZ Sports reported.

She further stated that Mayweather Sr. dragged her out of his car and repeatedly punched her, thereby causing serious injuries.

Floyd was charged with assault in January this year. However, he was later acquitted of the charges.

