Former WWE Women’s champion Ronda Rousey suffers horrific injury, almost chops off her finger, watch video

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:47 IST

Former WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been an active member of the pro wrestling industry since this year’s Wrestlemania. The former UFC Bantamweight champion, recently, was severly injured on the sets of Fox TV’s 9-1-1 and nearly lost her finger. Rousey, shared a photo of her severed finger on Instagram, and wrote that she did not realise the extent of the injury and continued to finish the shoot after almost getting her finger chopped off.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover,” she wrote.

“Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days,” she added.

Rousey also uploaded a video on her official Youtube channel, giving further details on her injury. “First take of the day, all I had to do was pretty much open up the boat door and step up and have lines and all this stuff and whatever. I guess I was just a little bit too short to push the boat door all the way to the top, so i had to give it a little bit of an ‘oomph’ like a push, and it stalled at the top and came down, or it bounced back and came down, but it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it and stepped out and the boat door slammed down,” she said.

“I thought I just jammed my nail, you know like if you jam their fingers in doors and lose their nails? I went like ‘ouch, (expletive) and then don’t be a (expletive), just finish the scene.’ So I finished the scene and I had all these lines and stuff and I was throwing things off of the boat. And then I looked down and I was like ‘ohhhh’,” she added.

“I had to tell the director, I remember, like, turning towards him and I remember telling them ‘you guys are not going to like, this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’ And they were like ‘what?’ and I looked down and my finger was barely hanging on.”

“Everybody on the set, I’m pretty sure they think I’m a psychopath for finishing the scene and not saying anything,” Rousey said. “But it’s just having so many things ingrained and you, like I don’t acknowledge pain until I have the time and I can really hide it. So I’m pretty sure everyone thinks I’m nuts. They found out that I’m nuts. But it’s really cool, they figured out a way to work around and still fit me into the story, but I was actually really bummed, I had a lot of really cool stunts i was going to do that got cut because of my condition,” Rousey said.

Rousey is rumoured to be making a return to WWE at next year’s Wrestlemania, but it still remains to be seen whether the injury might make her and the WWE make a change in the plans.

