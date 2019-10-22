e-paper
French Open: Subhankar upsets Sugiarto to enter second round

other-sports Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:03 IST
PTI
PTI
Paris
File image of Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey.
File image of Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey.(Getty Images)
         

India’s Subhankar Dey notched up an upset win over Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia to advance to the men’s singles second round in the French Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The world number 42 Indian rallied to beat his world number 17 opponent 15-21 21-14 21-17 in a one hour 18 minutes first round match in the BWF Super 750 tournament.

This was Subhankar’s second win over the Indonesian, a former world number 3, this year as the Indian had won 14-21 22-20 21-11 in the India Open in March.

Shubhankar had lost to Sugiarto in the New Zealand Open last year.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 20:01 IST

other sports