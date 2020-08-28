Haryana mountaineer’s Narender Singh Yadav award held for ‘fake’ Everest climb claim

other-sports

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:57 IST

In a late development on Friday evening, the sports ministry decided to withhold the Tenzing Norgay adventure award of Haryana’s mountaineering Narender Singh Yadav, who is facing the allegations of faking his Everest summit. As per the ministry sources, Yadav award has been held in abeyance pending inquiry.

The Hindustan Times was the first to highlight Yadav’s Everest claim, that came under cloud over a ‘morphed’ photo.

In the ministry’s final list of the awardees attending Saturday’s award ceremony Yadav’s name was not present. He attended the rehearsal of the national award ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, but on Friday the ministry decided to withhold his award and an enquiry has been marked to validate his Everest claim.

After some Indian mountaineers questioned Yadav’s Everest summit claim, Jamling Tenzing Norgay, on whose father’s name the country’s highest adventure award has been instituted, took up the matter. He wrote to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation to look into the issue of Yadav’s false Everest summit claim.

“The award has been bestowed upon Yadav whose Everest accomplishments are questionable as he seems to have faked his summit picture. No matter how and what outdoor adventure accomplishments he has to his credit, he should not be considered for the prestigious award for lack of integrity. Otherwise, it will be an insult to Tenzing Norgay and a blow to the national honour as the entire world (mountaineering fraternity) is looking at this issue,” said Jamling, who was part of the Everest expedition in 1996 and the experience was documented in film ‘Everest’.

On Jamling’s representation, Indian Mountaineering Foundation took up the matter with the sports ministry and even Naba Kumar Phukon, who was the leader of the 14-member Everest expedition (2016) of which Yadav was part of, also wrote to the ministry regarding Yadav’s false claim of Everest summit.

“It’s a victory for the entire mountaineering fraternity and will demotivate others to do such blunder in future,” said Phukon, who works with the Assam Sports Department.

“From day one I am telling everyone that Yadav’s summit claim was false and he morphed his picture. I was the leader of the expedition and he was part of the team. He never made the summit and even had frostbite. He along with another Haryana mountaineer Seema Rani Goswami had to be rescued by the Sherpas. Because of not sufficient stock of oxygen, Yadav’s Sherpa and I advised him not to proceed further. Later, I went for the summit and on my way back met Yadav and saw his frostbitten toes,” added Phukon. “I want to thank Jamling Tenzing Norgay and all other mountaineers, who take up this issue as a mission to safeguard the reputation of genuine Everesters.”