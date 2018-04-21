Hockey India names 61 players for senior women national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 61 players for the senior women national coaching camp that commences on Sunday at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The 61-member group, which features all the 18 players of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games squad, was picked on the basis their recent performances in tournaments that include the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship. This group will be further pruned down to 48 players on May 2.

Under chief coach Harendra Singh, the Indian team finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games after losing to Australia in the semifinals and to England in the bronze medal match.

“I have stated earlier too that we are disappointed as we did not finish on the podium but there are a lot of positives which we can take from the CWG performance barring the game against England in the bronze medal match,” said Harendra.

He added that the team will go back to the drawing board to make a comprehensive plan based on the CWG outing for the future tournaments.

“We will sit down, discuss among ourselves to make a comprehensive road map on the basis of CWG performance and ensure that the team does not repeat the mistakes of the CWG at the Women’s World Cup or the Asian Games. We will also work on our strengths to improve ahead of our next tournament which is the Asian Champions Trophy,” he added.

National Campers List:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Sonal Minz, Renu Bala, Jaspreet Kaur, Chanchal.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Neelu Dadiya, Gurjit Kaur, Gagandeep, Mahima Choudhary, Kanika Raj, S P Kruthika, Gurleen Grewal, Nisha, Sonika, Manmeet Kaur.

Midfielders: Deepika, Monika, Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Karishma Yadav, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Mariana Kujur, K Vijayalakshmi, Bhavana Khade, Kaveramma Almengada, Raju Ranwa, Shyama Tidgam, Lalhlunmawii, Puja Yadav, Shalu Mann, Maitri Ramwala, Anuja Singh, Anajali HR, Priya.

Forwards: Rani, Poonam Rani, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Soundarya Yendela, K M Arya, Siddhi Singh, Preeti Dubey, Priyanka Wankhede, Rajwinder Kaur, Leelavathy Mallamada, Birajani Ekka.