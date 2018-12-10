Hockey World Cup: England knockout New Zealand, enter quarters

England will run into Olympic champions Argentina in the quarterfinals of the hockey World Cup being played here. On Monday, England defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a crossover game – playoff to qualify for the last eight stage – to make it to Wednesday’s clash against Argentina, who are one of the teams to qualify directly for the quarter-finals after topping their group.

With nine minutes left and trailing by two goals scored by England’s Will Calnan (25th min) off the field effort and Luke Taylor (44th), who converted a penalty corner, New Zealand knew the margin of defeat didn’t matter in a knockout game. They replaced goalkeeper Richard Joyce with an extra outfield player in a desperate bid to score. However, it didn’t make any difference to England’s margin of victory.

Ranked seventh in the world, England were favourites against New Zealand, ranked ninth. England had also won the three previous encounters between them and managed to extend their superiority on Monday.

After a goalless first quarter, England attacked in the second. In the 25th minute, Will Calnan put England in the lead. Skipper Phil Roper dribbled past three defenders and pulled out the goalkeeper, making it easy for Calnan to score.

Before the third quarter, Luke Taylor added another goal for England from a penalty corner in the 44th minute, making it 2-0.

“Keeping a clean sheet is a good thing. It motivates you to go stronger in the next game. We have got more chances and despite missing some chances, we scored goals and made it to the quarterfinals,” said England’s Liam Ansell.

“In the last eight-nine minutes, though New Zealand was playing without a goalkeeper, we kept more focus on defence as we were leading by two goals. Eventually we were able to stop their forward line from taking advantage; we’re happy for that.”

England skipper Phil Roper said: “In today’s match we got five penalty corners and could only convert one. So, this is an area we need to work on. We have got world class drag-flickers and hopefully we will sort it out,” said winning skipper Phil Roper.

After a barren and eventless first quarter, England took the lead when Calnan deflected in a high ball from Roper. Two minutes later, a Liam Ansell’s strike from close went inches off the target.

In the 28th minute, a Nick Ross’ strike from top of the strike was padded away by England goalkeeper George Pinner. England also wasted a penalty corner soon after.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 20:25 IST