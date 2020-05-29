Hoping Olympics goes on for selfish reasons, says Biles

other-sports

May 29, 2020

American gymnast Simone Biles hopes that Olympics goes on as per it’s new schedule next year. Tokyo Olympics, which was originally slated to begin in July this year, has been postponed till 2021 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Biles’ comments came after International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach recently admitted that the showpiece event will have to be cancelled if it can’t go ahead as per new schedule next year.

“I do not know what I would do,” Biles said in a podcast on ESPNW’s virtual NYC Summit as per The Washington Post.

“So I’m just praying for the best, hoping that it goes on for selfish reasons, of course, but (also) for all the athletes around the world working toward this dream.”

The multi-national event will now take place in Japan’s capital city from July 23 to August 8 but in case of further delay, it will have to be scrapped.

“You cannot forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people in an organising committee,” Bach told BBC Sport earlier this month. “You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

“There is no blueprint for it so we have to reinvent the wheel day by day. It’s very challenging and at the same time fascinating.”

Biles, who is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, took the gymnastic world by storm in 2016 Olympics in Rio. She won golds in all-around, vault and floor and a bronze in balance beam. Biles added another gold to her kitty as part of the United States team.