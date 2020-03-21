In self-quarantine, India’s boxing coach’s thoughts are with his wife in Italy

other-sports

Mar 21, 2020

Raffaele Bergamasco’s job has been to teach India’s women boxers how to be ruthless, and a record four women qualifying for Tokyo 2020 is proof of just how well he has done that. Yet for the Italian head coach, these are anxious times. Bergamasco’s wife Morra Marianeve is battling breast cancer since late 2018. Usually, he makes quick trips back home to Assisi, a hill town in the central Italian region of Umbria, to be with his wife. He would touchdown, take her for chemotherapy sessions and return to India the next day.

That window is now shut for Bergamasco, who is on self-quarantine at the IG Stadium complex as mandated by authorities after the Indian boxing team’s return from Jordan, Amman on March 13 following the Asian Olympics qualifier.

On Friday, the death toll in Italy touched 3,400, the highest in any country, surpassing China, though Assisi is less severely affected than parts of northern Italy.

Last week, for the first time since she was diagnosed, Bergamasco was not at hand to help his wife. She went for her sessions escorted by the police and hospital authorities.

“I am worried about the situation in Italy. All day I’m either checking on my wife or parents,” he said. “My wife called the doctor last week as she had to go for her chemo session. They helped my wife, and police came for the pick and drop to the hospital. My two daughters stayed back because it’s a complete lockdown. Everything is closed, from schools to malls. It’s a very dangerous situation in Italy.”

Bergamasco’s daughters also live in Assisi, but his parents are in Turin and Milan, in the worst affected area of the country.

“Despite the distance, it has never happened that I had not been with my wife during her chemo sessions, but this time the situation was out of hand. Borders are sealed so you can’t go. I know my wife is a very strong woman and she will manage,” he said. “Her chemo will finish in late May. She wants to join me here.”

On his return from Jordan with the team, Bergamasco spent a night at the Delhi airport. Before the Olympic qualifiers from March 3, the boxing squad had trained at Italy’s Olympic training centre in Assisi for two weeks.

“Since I am from Italy, they kept me at the Delhi airport for screening. We were told to be in self-quarantine and I have been following that strictly. The girls are also in self-quarantine in their homes. It is important to remain safe,” he said.